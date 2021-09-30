Saudi Arabia: Expat woman uses dead sister identity for 19 years

Riyadh: A court in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) received a criminal case against an expatriate woman who impersonated her sister, who died more than 19 years ago, local media from the Gulf nation reported on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after a relative lodged a complaint against the girl following a dispute between them.

When questioned, the expatriate stated that her sister was married to a Saudi man, and she obtained Saudi citizenship, but as she fell ill, she went to her country of origin, and died there. After her burial, the husband came and married the accused, then entered the Kingdom with identity of her deceased sister.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Watan, she had lived for the past 19 years carrying her sister’s identity, and a number of those close to her family knew about this fact, but a problem occurred with one of her relatives, so the latter reported her and her case was exposed to the concerned authorities.

It is noteworthy that a criminal case was filed to transfer the case to the court on charges of using a forged document. While the forgery was dropped due to the statute of limitations, due to the passage of 10 years since the forgery occurred, the general criminal case against her husband was dropped due to his death.