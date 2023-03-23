Saudi Arabia: Expats can now register newborns digitally

After registration, expatriates can request that the birth certificates be delivered to their residential addresses.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd March 2023 6:15 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Expats can now register newborns digitally
Photo: Unsplash

Riyadh: The expatriates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) can now digitally register their newborns through a government service platform, local media reported.

The Civil Affairs Agency of the Ministry of Interior said that electronic registration of newborns of expatriates is available through the Absher platform.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia amends laws to grant citizenship to foreign nationals

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, the agency announced that after registration, expatriates can request that the birth certificates be delivered to their residential addresses.

The move is part of a Saudi strategy to introduce digital services for expatriates in the country to further streamline bureaucratic processes.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Tourist visa cannot be extended, says ministry

The government has recently introduced another service for expatriates, which allows them to legalize their marriage if the wife has a visit visa or transit visa. However, both the husband and the wife’s father must be residents of Saudi Arabia.

The trend towards digitization has accelerated in Saudi Arabia in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd March 2023 6:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button