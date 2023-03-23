Saudi Arabia: Expats can now register newborns digitally

Riyadh: The expatriates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) can now digitally register their newborns through a government service platform, local media reported.

The Civil Affairs Agency of the Ministry of Interior said that electronic registration of newborns of expatriates is available through the Absher platform.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, the agency announced that after registration, expatriates can request that the birth certificates be delivered to their residential addresses.

The move is part of a Saudi strategy to introduce digital services for expatriates in the country to further streamline bureaucratic processes.

The government has recently introduced another service for expatriates, which allows them to legalize their marriage if the wife has a visit visa or transit visa. However, both the husband and the wife’s father must be residents of Saudi Arabia.

The trend towards digitization has accelerated in Saudi Arabia in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.