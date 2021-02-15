Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions for another 20 days

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Sunday has extended the restrictions imposed on gatherings and entertainment activities for a period of twenty days to curb the spread of the COVID-19, the country’s interior ministry sources said.

Interior Ministry: Extending Precautionary Measures for Additional 20 Days For Human Gatherings, Suspending Entertainment Activities and Events for 30 Days.https://t.co/mLvR57iHjj#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/hl1MH49Oz5 — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) February 14, 2021

According to the interior ministry, the maximum number of human gatherings in social events should not exceed 20 people. There is a suspension of all recreational activities and events, the closure of cinemas, indoor entertainment centers, independent indoor games venues or those located in restaurants, shopping centers, gyms, sports centers, including restrictions in the provision of internal ordering services in restaurants, cafes, etc.

The move came into effect from 10 pm on Sunday and the restrictions will be in effect for a total of 30 days from the day authorities first imposed the new restrictions on February 4, which could be extended accordingly in the country.

Two weeks ago, the Kingdom suspended entry from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudis, diplomats, health practitioners and their families.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia recorded 337 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.