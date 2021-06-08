Saudi Arabia extends visas of expats for free till July 31

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday announced to extend the validity of Iqamas (residency permits) and visas automatically free of cost for expats till July 31, the Saudi press agency reported.

The Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) started the free extension of the validity period of iqamas, exit and re-entry visas, as well as visit visas of expatriates which was issued by the finance minister.

The move is part of the continuous efforts being taken by the government to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to mitigate its economic and financial impacts on them.

Jawazat has confirmed that the extension would be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to review the headquarters of the passport departments, as follows:

First: Extending the validity of residency and exit and return visas for residents outside the Kingdom in the countries from which entry has been suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus until July 31, 2021.

Second: Extending the validity of visitor visas for visitors outside the Kingdom from countries whose entry has been suspended as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus until July 31, 2021.

Third: The extension is limited to the 20 countries from which entry has been suspended as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, announced on February 2, 2021.

Earlier on May 26, the Kingdom had announced that the validity of the document will be extended until June 2, 2021.