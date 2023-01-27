Saudi Arabia: First 32 women loco pilots at work on Haramain express

Riyadh: The Saudi Railways Authority (SAR) has 32 qualified female drivers of the Haramain Express train, after a year-long training.

The women drivers started work after being trained by experts from the Saudi Technical Institute of Railways (SRB) over a period of 12 months, between theoretical and practical training.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the train conductors expressed their pride in working in the field, and Tharaa Ali Al-Zahrani said, “Since the Serb Institute announced job opportunities, last January, I was keen to apply for work, and the personal interview and test were conducted, and I was accepted as one of the first batch of Saudi female train conductors. Which makes my ambition high to serve my country.”

She also indicated that “the accepted students were trained theoretically and practically on safety and security systems, and to participate in driving the train as trainee commanders.”

The Haramain express train connects the regions of Makkah and Madinah in only 120 minutes, passing through Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City, with a length of 450 km, a capacity of 60 million passengers annually, and an operating speed of 300 km per hour.

In recent years, the Kingdom has witnessed extensive transformations, as women were allowed to drive, and women joined the armed forces in various military ranks, in addition to several jobs that were forbidden to them.

Saudi Arabia continues to give greater freedom to Saudi women within the framework of Vision 2030, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and aims to diversify the economy and change the image of militancy prevailing in the world about the Kingdom.

In recent years, the kingdom has reduced “guardianship” rules that give men sweeping powers over women in their families.