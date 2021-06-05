Saudi Arabia: First Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak

Riyadh: Concerts in Saudi Arabia kicked off on Thursday night after a break of more than a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The first concert, which was held in Riyadh amid strict health measures, was hosted by Kuwaiti artist Nabil Shuail and Syrian singer Asala Nasri.

The artists took PCR tests to detect the COVID-19 hours before the start of the gala, Al-Arabiya reported.

https://twitter.com/RotanaMusic/status/1400573173603749890?s=19

A young Saudi woman Told Al-Arabiya, “I came from the Eastern Province with my mother and my relatives to see the concert, and they started with Asala, because I am one of her biggest fans.”

A Kuwaiti tourist said, “Two years have passed since we came here. We are pleased to come from Kuwait to attend the event.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority said that entertainment activities would resume in the kingdom according to certain health rules. It includes limiting attendance to ‘vaccinated’ people as shown via the Tawakkalna health app.

Attendance at outdoor events must not exceed 40 per cent of normal capacity with enough organizers to be posted at the gates, according to the authority.

Organizers are required to place signs on the floor of the standing locations to ensure an effective distance of at least 1.5 metres. As part of the precautions, hand sanitizers must be provided at gates and toilets.