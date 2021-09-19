Saudi Arabia FM arrives in Delhi for three-day visit

The Saudi foreign minister will meet the minister of external affairs S Jaishankar on September 19 at Hyderabad House, Delhi.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th September 2021 12:45 pm IST
Saudi FM arrives in Delhi for talks with Jaishankar, to call on PM Modi
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit during which he will meet the minister of external affairs S Jaishankar and will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Saudi foreign minister will meet the minister of external affairs S Jaishankar on September 19 at Hyderabad House, Delhi.

He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

MS Education Academy

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia lifted the quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Gulf country.

Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir last month.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button