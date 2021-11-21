Saudi Arabia foil smuggling of 3,600 wine bottles at Jeddah port

Saudi Arabia’s customs authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 3,612 bottles of wine into the Kingdom via Jeddah Islamic Port.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), security officers from the Zakat, Tax, and customs authority (ZATCA) found the wine carefully hidden in a shipping consignment passing through the Red Sea port.

#ارقد_وآمن | هيئة #الزكاة_والضريبة_والجمارك في ميناء جدة الإسلامي تُحبط محاولة تهريب أكثر من 3 آلاف زجاجة من الخمور، وبالتنسيق مع الشرطة تم ضبط المستقبلين للمضبوطات داخل المملكة وعددهم شخصان.

🔗| https://t.co/jDGZp5yLfN pic.twitter.com/beg5jLqRnY — هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (@Zatca_sa) November 19, 2021

Two suspected recipients of the seized goods in the country were arrested. The authority said that it is continuing to tighten customs controls over the Kingdom’s imports and exports as part of its strategy.

The authority has called on everyone to contribute to combating all forms of smuggling and participate in protecting society and the national economy by informing the authority about suspicious cargo movement.

It said the public can contact the authority’s designated number for security reports (1910), e-mail (1910@zatca.gov.sa), or the international number (+966 114 208 417).

The authority will treat reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the customs law confidentially, and a financial reward will be given to the whistleblower if the provided information is proved to be correct.