Saudi Arabia for the first time compete in Winter Olympic 2022

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recorded historic first-time participation in the Winter Olympic Games since its inception in 1924, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The 24th Winter Olympics began in Beijing, China, with prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, who is also minister of sports and president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in attendance, along with the Kingdom’s team of participants.

Among those, there was Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, and other officials.

The princess took to her Instagram profile and wrote “Filled with pride as I witness the first-ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team at the opening ceremony in Beijing today! They inspire us by proving that there is no limit to their ambition.”

Faiq Abdi, who is representing Saudi Arabia in the Alpine Skiing competition, raised the Saudi flag at the ceremony.

The opening ceremony was staged at Beijing’s national stadium, known as the “Bird’s Nest,” under strict COVID-19 protocols. It is the first time that the same country has hosted both the summer and winter Olympics.

