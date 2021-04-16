Foreign pilgrims need to follow these procedures to perform Umrah 

Riyadh: The ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Thursday, announced procedures for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, that there are five steps that foreign Umrah pilgrims need to follow before performing Umrah.

Also Read Preparations afoot to receive Umrah pilgrims, worshippers in two holy mosques during Ramazan

Pilgrims need to go to a care center in Makkah six hours before performing Umrah to check the inoculation status according to the type of approved vaccines.

They will be given digital wrist band, which they should will be required to wear at all times.

They will then be sent to Al-Shubaikha Collective Center.

There, pilgrims will have to present their data and their wrist band to verify their permit. The ministry noted the need to adhere to the date and time of Umrah for pilgrims.

Foreign pilgrims are required to spend three days in quarantine in their respective hotels in Makkah after their arrival in the Kingdom.



The country began receiving pilgrims from abroad in mid-March, following requirements and controls set by the Ministry of Health as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in accordance.

Also Read Saudi to allow only ‘vaccinated’ pilgrims into two holy mosques



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had earlier confirmed the launch of two latest versions of the apps, “Eatmarna ” and “Twakkalna”, using which apps, Saudis and expats go inside the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramzan and issue prayer permits, which are displayed only on the Tawakkalana app.

Also Read Ramzan 2021: Taraweeh prayers shortened at two holy mosques in Saudi



Following the gradual restoration of the Umrah service on October 4, 2020, more than 10 million domestic and foreign pilgrims performed Umrah before Ramzan, using Eatmarna app. During the first two phases after the resumption of Umrah pilgrimage, domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Umrah and visit two mosques, while during the third phase, which began on November 1, 2020, foreign pilgrims were allowed.

Earlier, Saudi authorities announced that they will only allow people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to perform the Umrah and as well as prayers at Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophets Mosque in Madinah during Ramadan.

Also Read No Hajj pilgrimage without two vaccine doses: HCI

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed the need to take precautions and precautionary measures and secure the permits through the approved government platform.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday and the death toll now stands at 6,791.