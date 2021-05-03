Saudi Arabia: Foreign pilgrims, visitors must have insurance coverage

Riyadh: All foreign pilgrims and visitors who come to Saudi Arabia must have insurance coverage against COVID-19 infection, Saudi press agency reported on Sunday.

The saudi central bank and the cooperative health insurance council on Sunday announced the need to update the insurance policy format to include coverage for the risks of COVID-19 virus infection.

The increase is aimed at providing health services for non-Saudis from outside Saudi Arabia for tourism, travel and Umrah purposes in the event of a virus infection.

This is to ensure the safety of everyone as well as to ensure quick and easy access to treatment services.

Insurance coverage also includes medical treatment for affected people,the cost of quarantine procedures and emergency medical evacuation for affected people, SPA added.