Saudi Arabia frees 62 Pakistani prisoners on Eid



The Saudi government on Tuesday has released sixty-two Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi Arabia’s jails repatriated to Pakistan on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

62 people out of a total of 85, were able to celebrate Eid with their families in Pakistan. The remaining 23 will be repatriated once their exit visa procedures are completed.

After their release from various prisons of the kingdom, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs, ministry of overseas Pakistanis and Pakistani consulates arranged for their return to Pakistan.

“On my instructions, funds were arranged & a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from KSA today, so they could be back with their families for Eid,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted and posted their picture.

“Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad & assisting in their return to Pakistan is my govt’s commitment to our people,” the tweet added.

On my instructions, funds were arranged & a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from KSA today, so they could be back with their families for Eid. Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad & assisting in their return to Pakistan is my govt's commitment to our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2021

Overseas Pakistani foundation took to Twitter and wrote, “A big Eid for families of released prisoners from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that arrived to their loved ones today.”

A big Eid for families of released prisoners from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that arrived to their loved ones today.#overseaspakistanisfoundation #OPF #Prisoners pic.twitter.com/7wiMDysB9T — Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (@opf_pk) July 20, 2021

In order to return more than 2,000 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi Arabia’s prisons, Islamabad and Riyadh signed a prisoner transfer agreement in May.

Back in February 2019, the Prime Minister requested the Saudi Crown Prince to release Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails during a visit to the country. Following the prime minister’s request, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, hundreds of Pakistani prisoners implicated in petty crimes have been released as a goodwill gesture to the kingdom.