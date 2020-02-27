Saudi Arabia halts travel ahead annual Hajj pilgrimage

A+ A-

Riyadh: Fearing coronavirus epidemic in the holiest sites in Islam, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has halted travel to the country just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage.

According to reports, the extraordinary decision was taken to stop foreigners from reaching the holy city of Mecca and the Kaaba, where world’s 1.8 billion Muslims pray toward five times a day amidst reports of over 240 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mideast.

The authorities have also suspended entry to the kingdom to those with tourist visas from nations affected by the new virus.

Iran which is the epicenter in the Mideast is the most-affected country with the highest death toll from the virus 22 dead from among 141 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Kuwait too announced a sudden jump to 43 cases from 26 on Thursday, all linked to travellers who had recently come from Iran.

So far no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Saudi Arabia have been reported amid the outbreak.

“Saudi Arabia renews its support for all international measures to limit the spread of this virus, and urges its citizens to exercise caution before traveling to countries experiencing coronavirus outbreaks,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement announcing the decision.

“We ask God Almighty to spare all humanity from all harm.”

More recently, Saudi Arabia faced the danger from another coronavirus, one that caused the Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, which jumped from ill camels to humans. The kingdom increased its public health measures during the hajj in 2012 and 2013, though no outbreaks occurred amid the pilgrimage.

Since September 2012, there have been nearly 2,500 cases of MERS reported, with 858 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the World Health Organization.

“It is unprecedented, at least in recent times, but given the worldwide spread of the virus and the global nature of the umrah, it makes sense from a public health and safety point of view,” said Kristian Ulrichsen, a research fellow at the James A Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University.

“Especially since the Iranian example illustrates how a religious crossroads can so quickly amplify the spread and reach of the virus.”

Speaking of Bahrain, with 33 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, authorities halted all flights to Iraq and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Health Ministry on Thursday announced the first coronavirus case in the capital, Baghdad.