Saudi Arabia: Hefty fine, 5-year term, for theft of baggage

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the imposition of a fine of 500,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and 5-year jail on anyone who is caught stealing the belongings of air passengers.

The Saudi Public Prosecution through its official account on Twitter warned that anyone who attempts to steal the property in an aircraft or the belongings of passengers travelling on board is considered a perpetrator of one of the major crimes that necessitate arrest and accountability.

Also Read Hefty fine, 15 years jail time for anyone enabling intruders to enter Saudi

Article 167 of the Civil Aviation Law also states that any person who attempts to commit an illegal act stipulated in Article 154 shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, a fine not exceeding SR500,000, or both penalties together.

يُحظر سرقة أي من ممتلكات الطائرة أو ممتلكات الأشخاص الموجودين على متنها، تحت طائلة المُساءلة الجزائية.

وتُعد هذه الأفعال من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف.#النيابة_العامة pic.twitter.com/PUyaPIzCMW — النيابة العامة (@bip_ksa) June 16, 2022

On May 19, Saudi Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of 200,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and 5-years jail on anyone who forces or threatens someone to perjure.

On May 10, the Saudi Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of one million Saudi Riyals and 15 years jail on anyone who is caught enabling intruders to infiltrate Saudi Arabia.