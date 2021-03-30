Saudi Arabia: HRC, MCA signs agreement to combat domestic violence

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) and Mawaddah charitable association (MCA) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase coordination to protect human rights and increase awareness to reduce domestic violence.

The memorandum was signed by the HRC chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and chairperson of the association’s board of directors Princess Lulwa bint Nawwaf bin Muhammad.

The memorandum includes an independent body to deal with the issue of domestic violence and to develop special centers for the rehabilitation of victims of abuse.

The proposed body will be tasked with studying the trend and proposing the development of a legal framework for the elimination of domestic abuse and the protection and rehabilitation of victims.

MoU will also conduct research to review the current situation and study existing laws.

Significantly, the agreement is within the framework of the HRC’s desire to strengthen partnership and active participation to ensure the protection of rights at all levels.