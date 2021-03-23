Saudi Arabia: HRC, SNC signs agreement to protect right of workers

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 23rd March 2021 3:54 pm IST
Saudi Human Rights Commission and the Saudi National Committee of Workers’ Committees signed MoU to protect workers’ rights. Photo: Twitter

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission and the Saudi National Workers Committees on Monday have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and coordination to protect workers’ rights and combat human trafficking.

The memorandum was signed by the HRC chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and the chairman of the national committee, Nasser Al- Jarid.

The memorandum includes the preparation of a joint response in the field of workers’ rights issues received from outside agencies, as well as enhancing mutual cooperation in joint investigations, studies, and opinion polls conducted by both sides.

The MoU will review labor laws, regulations, and procedures for dealing with trafficking in persons, and participation in forums, conferences, scientific symposia, special workshops, and training courses conducted by both parties.

The training programs are aimed at enhancing the skills of workers in the field of human rights and welfare.

Significantly, the agreement is within the framework of the HRC’s desire to strengthen partnerships and cooperation with government agencies and civil society organizations to promote and encourage respect for human rights.

