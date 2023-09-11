Saudi Arabia, India sign 47 MoUs during bilateral meet in New Delhi

New Delhi: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 11, signed several joint agreements to strengthen bilateral relations between the countries.

This came during the Saudi Crown Prince’s state visit after the conclusion of the G20 summit on Sunday, September 10, in New Delhi.

Representatives of the two countries signed 47 memorandums of understanding (MoU), Badr AlBadr, Deputy Minister of Investors Outreach, Ministry of Investment said, Arab News reported.

The agreement spans various sectors, including IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and human resources.

These MoUs were signed between private companies of both countries, including Serum Institute of India, HP, VFS Global, and ICICI Bank

Highlighting the enduring partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Crown Prince noted that there was no disagreement in their history, but rather there was a spirit of cooperation aimed at building a prosperous future for both countries.

The Crown Prince said that Saudi Arabia is working to implement an economic corridor with India and the project requires diligent work to achieve it.

Also Read Video: Saudi Crown Prince accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prince Mohammed also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, as seven percent of the Saudi population is of Indian origin. He expressed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to considering them an integral part of the country and ensuring their well-being.

“We consider them to be a part of Saudi Arabia. We watch and take care of them like we take care of our own citizens. We hope that this council will meet the aspirations of our people and we wish us success,” he added.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “We consider Indians part of the Kingdom and treat them as we treat citizens.” #SaudiArabia #India #MBS #Modi pic.twitter.com/f13CkqPeNy — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 11, 2023

India meanwhile hailed its “strategic” partnership with Saudi Arabia, days after unveiling a major trade and transport route linking Europe, the Middle East and India as part of a broad alliance.

“Together, we made the historic start to establish an economic corridor,” Modi told the Saudi Crown Prince.