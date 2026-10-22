Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys drone in Riyadh

Riyadh: The Saudi-led military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government has intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Riyadh region.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki announced the interception in a post on X on Thursday, October 22. He did not provide further details about the incident.

التحالف:



اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة بمنطقة الرياض. pic.twitter.com/Gd8PvOy1SR — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 22, 2026

On Wednesday, October 21, Al-Malki reported that more than 10 drones launched towards Saudi Arabia had been intercepted, including in the Madinah region.

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The interception comes amid escalating hostilities between Yemen’s Houthi group and the coalition, with attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

The Houthis have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia this month, including strikes on Riyadh airport. An attack on October 10 killed 13 people and injured hundreds, marking the deadliest assault on Saudi territory in more than a decade.