Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys drone in Riyadh

The incident comes amid escalating Houthi attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

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Aerial view of Riyadh skyline with major highways and modern skyscrapers in Saudi Arabia.
Aerial view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters

Riyadh: The Saudi-led military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government has intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Riyadh region.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki announced the interception in a post on X on Thursday, October 22. He did not provide further details about the incident.

On Wednesday, October 21, Al-Malki reported that more than 10 drones launched towards Saudi Arabia had been intercepted, including in the Madinah region.

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The interception comes amid escalating hostilities between Yemen’s Houthi group and the coalition, with attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

The Houthis have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia this month, including strikes on Riyadh airport. An attack on October 10 killed 13 people and injured hundreds, marking the deadliest assault on Saudi territory in more than a decade.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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