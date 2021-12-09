Saudi Arabia issues first permit to establish tourism camp

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has issued the first permit to establish a tourist camp in the southern Al-Baha region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The tourist camp will be held in Al-Hudn National Park in Qilwah Governorate on a total area of ​​500 square meters. The permit is issued for a period of three months in accordance with the terms and conditions set by the ministry.

Fahad Al-Zahrani, director of the ministry’s branch in Al-Baha region, in a statement, said the issuance of camping permits was carried out in the context of organizing tourism activities and improving the quality of services provided to tourists.

“This permit will play a role in accelerating the pace of ecotourism development in line with the nature of the Al-Baha agricultural area and its mountainous area,” he said.

It is noteworthy that this project aims to develop the tourism sector in the Kingdom in a way that does not adversely affect wildlife and its natural environment. It also aimed to ensure the completeness and quality of the services provided in the ecotourism camps, which are among the most important tourist attractions in some regions of the Kingdom.