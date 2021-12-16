Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for outsiders

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of interior on Wednesday announced new exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens entering the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Non-Saudi Husbands, wives, children and parents of Saudi citizens and domestic workers who accompany citizens from outside the Kingdom will not be required to conduct a PCR test before coming to the Kingdom.

#وزارة_الداخلية: استثناء زوج المواطنة وزوجة المواطن وأولاد ووالدي المواطنين من غير السعوديين والعمالة المنزلية المصاحبين للمواطنين القادمين من خارج المملكة من اشتراط إجراء فحص (PCR) قبل القدوم للمملكة.https://t.co/PEJdp03ZcA #واس_عام pic.twitter.com/RRZe3NCJDh — واس العام (@SPAregions) December 15, 2021

The Saudi Ministry of Interior stated that all procedures and measures “are subject to continuous follow-up of the epidemiological conditions of COVID-19 and the recommendations of relevant health departments in the Kingdom.”

More than 48.2 million people have been vaccinated in the country so far. Saudi now offers booster doses to both locals and foreigners. There are currently 587 vaccination centers operating across the country.

Daily cases in the Kingdom peaked in June 2020. The number of daily cases has been gradually reduced from 4,000 to 100 by January 2021.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,457.