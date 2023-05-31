Saudi Arabia: Kerala man turns crorepati overnight, wins Rs 4.50 cr

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2023 8:59 pm IST
Riyadh: A Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) based Indian expatriate from Kerala, won the grand prize of Dirhams 2 million (Rs 4,50,24,911) in the Idealz draw.

Rinu Raj entered the draw that made him a crorepati overnight by just paying Dirhams 50 (Rs 1125).

Rinu Raj works as a Marketing Executive in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion through a video call from her home in Saudi Arabia, Rinu Raj said, “I got a call from Idealz. I couldn’t believe it for a moment when I was told that I was a winner. It was a thrilling experience to know that I had won this huge life-changing amount. Thank you to Idealz. This online shopping website, app very easy to use. Here everyone can win big prizes by making purchases,” Khaleej Times reported.

What is Idealz?

Idealz is the first “Shop and Win” platform of its kind.

Every week, the company unveils an impressive selection of campaigns, inviting customers to embark on an adventure by making online purchases within specified time frames.

With every spend, customers are awarded a free ticket that enters them into a draw to win a coveted luxury prize.

For those eager to explore the current and future campaigns, can visit www.idealz.com or download the Idealz app, available on the Apple, Android and Huawei platforms.

