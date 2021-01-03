Saudi Arabia, Kuwait resume flights, ban from India remains

By Irfan Mohammed

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted the temporary travel ban that was imposed earlier as a precautionary measure following the detection of a mutated type of Covid-19 in the UK and other countries.

Entry into Saudi Arabia by air, land and sea has been resumed from Sunday, after a suspension of two weeks. Kuwait also resumed the operation of international flights on Saturday which was suspended for 10 days aftermath a new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

Restrictions

Some restrictions include asking non-Saudis coming from the UK, South Africa, and other countries where the Covid-19 variant had been detected, to stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering the Kingdom.

Indians who have been stranded in Dubai for the last two weeks may resume their journey onward to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait since the ban has lifted.

There is a ban on entry from India and some other countries into Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The NRIs would travel to Dubai where they spend 14 days prior to onward travel to these two gulf nations. A significant number of Hyderabadi NRIs of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were stranded in Dubai for whom revoking the ban is proven to be a relief.

Entry from India

However, a ban on entry from India and other countries will continue thus Indians remain deeply stuck in the doldrums.

India is working closely with local Saudi authorities to reach an air bubble agreement to facilitate direct travel from India into Saudi Arabia by adhering health protocol. According to some sources, agreement is inching towards close and likely to start from the second week of January.

Saudi Arabia reported 82 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking its lowest daily toll in nine months, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases increased to 363,061, however, only 2,372 active cases remain in the Kingdom. The total number of recoveries reached 354,443 after an additional 180 individuals recovered.