Saudi Arabia launches digital driving service for visitors

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s traffic authorities have launched a new digital driving authorisation service for visitors wishing to drive in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The new platform – Absher Business – launched by the General Directorate of Public Security, under the country’s Traffic Department, allows car rental companies to authorize state visitors to drive vehicles across a border number.

The new service will save visitors time and effort, as they do not need to visit the relevant offices of the Saudi Ministry of Interior to obtain this authorization.

Also Read Saudi Arabia outperforms G20 countries to top list in labour force growth rate

It enables car rental companies to provide visitors with automated services. This includes visitors and tourists coming to the Kingdom while attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The launch of this service comes as an extension of the Ministry of Interior’s endeavors to enable digital transformation, provide electronic services and digital solutions to citizens, residents and visitors, and process their requests easily to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.