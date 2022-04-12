Saudi Arabia launches iftar distribution project in Djibouti, Somalia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance on Sunday launched the Ramzan iftar project in Djibouti and Somalia as part of the King Salman Ramzan Assistance Programme, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This comes as part of a larger campaign by the Kingdom in more than 94 countries to provide people with meals during the month of Ramzan.

Several Saudi and Djibouti officials were present at the launch of the program.

In Somalia, the ministry also launched the iftar program in the presence of the representatives of both countries.

On Saturday, April 9, more than 2,500 Ramadan food baskets, 15 tons of dates, and 200,000 copies of the Quran were sent from Saudi Arabia to Indonesia.

The donation comes days after Saudi Arabia launched the King Salman Iftar program last week in Sudan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Ethiopia with the distribution of dates and food packages.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, April 9, the Ministry of Haj announced that it had decided to raise the number of pilgrims this year to one million from within and outside the Kingdom, after almost completely lifting the restrictions that had been imposed for the past two years, owing to COVID-19.

The ministry in a statement said that this number will be divided according to the quotas allocated to each country while adhering to the established health controls.