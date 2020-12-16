Saudi Arabia launches program to promote Arabic for non-native speakers

Umera RiyazUpdated: 16th December 2020 4:30 pm IST

Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) of Saudi Arabia is set to come up with an Arabic teaching program with academic accreditation for non-native speakers worldwide on 18 December.

This initiative was taken by the Kingdom to showcase its role in preserving the Arabic language. 

To make this program impactful Saudi has decided to launch the program on International Arabic Language day next week. The ceremony of the launch will be broadcast live online, https://bit.ly/2LI71an

The ETEC is planning to extend its services and programs to accredited institutes. The focus of this course is to ensure the quality of the national language globally. 

READ:  Saudi Arabia deports NRC protesters

The ETEC is responsible for the evaluation of public and private education in the Kingdom. It also builds norms for public education curricula in coordination with the Ministry of Education of Saudi Arabia.

The commission will build systems for evaluation and accreditation for all its programs.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Umera RiyazUpdated: 16th December 2020 4:30 pm IST
Back to top button