Saudi Arabia launches program to promote Arabic for non-native speakers

Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) of Saudi Arabia is set to come up with an Arabic teaching program with academic accreditation for non-native speakers worldwide on 18 December.

This initiative was taken by the Kingdom to showcase its role in preserving the Arabic language.

To make this program impactful Saudi has decided to launch the program on International Arabic Language day next week. The ceremony of the launch will be broadcast live online, https://bit.ly/2LI71an

The ETEC is planning to extend its services and programs to accredited institutes. The focus of this course is to ensure the quality of the national language globally.

The ETEC is responsible for the evaluation of public and private education in the Kingdom. It also builds norms for public education curricula in coordination with the Ministry of Education of Saudi Arabia.

The commission will build systems for evaluation and accreditation for all its programs.