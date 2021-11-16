Saudi Arabia launches service to start business from outside Kingdom

The decision is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and aims to make the Saudi capital market attractive to local and foreign investment.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 16th November 2021 9:43 am IST
Saudi Arabia launches service to start a business from outside the Kingdom
Representative Image

Riyadh: To achieve economy diversification, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment on Monday launched a new service to establish and start a business from outside the Kingdom in three steps, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The new service will enable companies and investors to issue investment licenses quickly and easily through a simple process.

Also Read
Saudi: Overseas Umrah pilgrims can get permits via govt apps
Also Read
Saudi Arabia announces launch of world’s first non-profit city

Here are three steps to start business in Saudi Arabia

  • Visit the official website of the ministry of foreign affairs in Saudi Arabia, and submit your request by clicking on “adding a request for attestation of a contract” to authenticate the agency and attestation of the establishment contract.
  • Then visit the official website of the ministry of investment and enter the e-services portal to obtain an investment license.
Also Read
Non-Saudis can now invest in real estate funds in Makkah, Madinah
  • Finally, visit the official website of the ministry of commerce to authenticate the establishment contract of the business and issue the commercial register.

The new service will help investors and foreign companies overcome obstacles they faced in the past such as the need for companies to visit the Kingdom to document incorporation contracts with the multiplicity of documents that must be submitted and redundancy of requests, and visits to various government agencies for verification.

MS Education Academy

The decision is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and aims to make the Saudi capital market attractive to local and foreign investment, which plays a pivotal role in diversifying the economy.

Also Read
Saudi to grant citizenship to highly qualified foreign nationals

In 2016, Saudi Arabia announced an economic reform program aimed at diversifying sources of income away from oil, the country’s main source of income.

Earlier on November 9, 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has announced to allow non-Saudis to own real estate in the cities of Makkah and Madinah through investment funds.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button