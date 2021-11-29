Saudi Arabia launches training program for undergrad students

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Space Commission launched its first specialized training program for undergraduate (UG) students in the field of space and space technology in cooperation with Airbus Defense and Space, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The program aims to raise the level of education and practical know-how in the space sector for undergraduates and those interested in learning space science.

The training program focuses on learning the basics of space science and technologies, through the implementation of professional and qualification programs under the supervision of experts specialized in the field of space and its technologies.

The training program comes as a result of a partnership agreement concluded on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Conference 2022 in October between the Saudi commission and Airbus to train national cadres in the space sector and provide jobs to students in this field.

The program also contributes to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by developing national human capabilities and qualifying them for the labour market.

It is noteworthy that on December 2, 2021, the application window will close, so that the program will start on December 6, 2021. Those wishing to register for the Space101 training program can do so via the official link. (click here)