Saudi Arabia to lift nationwide curfew

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on all the kingdom’s cities starting from Sunday morning.

The decision to return to “normalcy” will be effective on June 21, including the return of all economic and commercial activities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

International flights, Umrah pilgrimage will remain suspended

However, all international flights and the Umrah pilgrimage will continue to be suspended until further notice, the ministry said, adding that land and sea borders remain closed, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The ministry asserted the importance to follow precautionary measures against the spreading of coronavirus, noting that gatherings of more than 50 people are strictly prohibited.

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday the registration of 3,941 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, increasing the total to 154,233.

The fatalities reached 1,230 cases after 46 more people died from COVID-19 in the kingdom. The recoveries rose to 98,917 with the reporting of 3,153 new recovered cases.

