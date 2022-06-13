Saudi Arabia lifts all COVID-19 precautionary measures

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday announced the lifting of precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision by the Saudi Ministry of Interior came in light of the continued improvement of all indicators of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, and the high levels of immunization that provide community immunity.

Individuals will no longer be required to wear a face mask indoors, with the exception of the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and places for which protocols are issued by the Public Health Authority, or facilities, activities, events, events and public transportation that wish to implement higher levels of protection.

Proof of vaccination on the Tawakkalna application is no longer required to enter facilities, activities, events and events, board planes and public transportation, except for those whose nature requires the requirement of immunization.

Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months – instead of three months, with the exception of the age groups determined by the Ministry of Health.

#عاجل #وزارة_الداخلية: رفع الإجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية المتعلقة بمكافحة جائحة #كورونا، وذلك بناءً على متابعة الوضع الوبائي وما رفعته الجهات الصحية وللمكتسبات المتحققة في مكافحة الجائحة والتقدم في برنامج اللقاحات الوطني وارتفاع نِسَبْ التحصين.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/6ek5rtEVKA — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 13, 2022

رفع الإجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية المتعلقة بمكافحة جائحة كورونا. pic.twitter.com/SZlXbAx5rG — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) June 13, 2022

Earlier on Monday, June 13, the Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1,188 new cases of COVID-19, while it monitored the recovery of 923 cases and the death of two cases.

The cumulative total of cases since the appearance of the first case in Saudi Arabia reached 778,983 cases, including 9,318 active cases, most of them stable and their health conditions reassuring, while the total recovery cases reached 760,490 cases, while the death toll rose to 9,175 cases.

In early March, the Kingdom announced the lifting of most restrictions, including social distancing in public places and quarantine for vaccinated arrivals, steps that were introduced to allow the arrival of pilgrims from outside the Kingdom this year.