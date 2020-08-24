Saudi Arabia lists 25 crimes that necessitate pretrial detention

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia listed out 25 major crimes which mandates arrest and pretrial detention, the Okaz newspaper reported.

The Kingdom provides most defendants the opportunity for release prior to trial. Pretrial detention is limited to only those charged with these 25 most serious crimes and other specified circumstances such as violating conditions of, or committing a new crime while on pretrial release.

The list includes, crimes against national security, embezzlement of public funds, beating up parents, stealing a vehicle and setting up a brothel, smuggling the khat plant, bringing it, receiving it or planting it with the intention of promoting or trading.

They also include preparing, distilling, smuggling or possessing intoxicants, such as liquor, with the intention of promoting or trafficking; and deliberately beating up a security man on duty among others. The crimes were identified as per a decision issued by the Kingdom’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah Al Mujeb.

The decision issued on Saturday was according to Article 112 of the Code of Criminal Procedures and covers the most serious crimes that threaten the security and peace of the society.