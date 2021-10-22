Saudi Arabia: Man gets SR 98,000 after being wrongfully jailed

Riyadh: A Saudi citizen was able to obtain significant financial compensation after he was wrongfully imprisoned for 130 days in a drug case, local media from the gulf country reported on Thursday.

As per the media reports, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court verdict to compensate an amount of SR 98,000 (Rs 19,57,457) to the man after he was imprisoned for 130 days in a case and later proven innocent.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, 40-year-old Khalaf had been arrested on suspicion of dealing with hashish after he was caught with a friend on the charge of possessing and trading drugs.

It is reported that the preliminary court found Khalaf innocent and acquitted him in the absence of any substantial evidence that linked him to the seized narcotics.

The court’s decision indicated that the compensation was reparation for the damage he sustained.