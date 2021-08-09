Saudi Arabia: Man kills newly married wife by smashing her head with a rock, arrested

Riyadh: A Saudi citizen, accused of killing his newly married wife, was arrested by the criminal investigation department of the Taif police, local media reported on Sunday.

The man, in his 30s, had allegedly killed his wife by smashing her head with a rock and running over her with his car in Hawiya-Taif Road. According to police, he had fled the scene after the gruesome crime.

The incident reportedly took place a week after their marriage.

“The husband was driving with his wife back to Taif. When they reached near a fence, he stopped the vehicle, hit his wife with a rock, left her covered in blood, and fled the scene,” Saudi Gazette reported.

The security forces and the red crescent team rushed to the scene after receiving information from passersby about the presence of a young woman covered in blood on the side of the road on August 4.

The criminal investigation wing of the Taif Police launched a large-scale manhunt to arrest the culprit. They succeeded in tracking the car even though the man turned off his phone and fled the scene in an attempt to hide.

The police handed over the accused to the public prosecution to complete the investigation and trial into the incident.

As per the media reports, the man will be tested for drugs and mental disorders.