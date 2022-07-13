Saudi Arabia: Mandatory uniform for taxi drivers comes into effect

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority’s new rule that requires taxi drivers to wear uniform mandatory, come into effect on Tuesday, July 12.

The decision, announced in May, applies to male and female drivers of all types of taxis and ride-hailing services, including private-hire vehicles.

The male driver must wear a national dress or a long-sleeved grey shirt, black trousers and a black belt. Jackets may be worn as required. A female driver can wear an abaya or a blouse and trousers with a jacket or coat. All drivers must also carry their ID cards.

The TGA stated that the requirement for drivers to wear a uniform aims to standardize and improve their overall appearance in line with public fitness regulations, in addition to raising the quality of services and improving the experience of beneficiaries.

As per the list of violations and penalties for taxi activity, drivers who do not adhere to the approved dress will be fined 500 Saudi riyals.