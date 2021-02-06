Saudi Arabia may again close mosques as coronavirus cases surge

Riyadh: After imposing a ban on the entry of foreigners travelling from 20 countries, Saudi Arabia may once again close mosques as the Kingdom is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Talking to state television Al Ekhbariya, Saudi Minister Abdulatif Bin Abdulaziz said that if the need arises, mosques will be closed.

Saudi Arabia imposed entry ban

Due to concern over the increasing number of new cases, the Kingdom had earlier imposed a temporary ban on the entry of foreigners travelling from Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, The United Arab Emirates, The United Kingdom, The United States of America and Turkey.

The ban is also imposed on all the persons who have travelled to these 20 countries 14 days preceding the implementation of the ban.

Coronavirus cases in the Kingdom

The Gulf country reported 327 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (327) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (257) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (360,954) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/cBPZpOceW7 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 5, 2021

Out of the total new cases, 134 were recorded in Riyadh, 67 in the Eastern Province, 38 in Makkah, 17 in Al Bahah,13 in Al Qassim, 11 in Madinah, 10 each in Asir & Hail, eight in Najran, six each in Northern Border & Jazan, five in Al Jouf and two in Tabouk.

The cumulative tally of cases mounted to 369,575 while the death toll increased to 6,393.

As more 257 people recovered from the virus, the cumulative recoveries reached 360,954.