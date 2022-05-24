Saudi Arabia: MHRSD allows 30-day paid sick leave for employees

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development (MHRSD) on Monday said that employees are entitled to a 30-day sick leave.

There will be a reduction of one-quarter of wages for the next 60 days of sick leave. In case the employees opt for 30 more days of sick leave, there shall be no pay during this period. The ministry further said that employees shall not be laid off due to illness before the stipulated sick leave period expires.

As per the ministry, employees are entitled to have the sick leave slip from the employer. This would ensure that the sick leaves are separated from the annual leave. The annual leave is resumed after the employee recovers from illness, however, they will not be compensated for the days off, if it coincides with the sick leaves, reported, The Saudi Gazette.

In case the employee suffers an injury while on duty they are entitled to a pay equivalent to 60 days of work, he is also entitled to get 75 percent of the treatment expense from the employer. If the victim is declared unfit to work for one year, the employer is entitled to terminate the contract, and compensate the employee for the injury.