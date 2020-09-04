Saudi Arabia: Missing Hyderabadi woman found after 11 months

By Sameer Updated: 4th September 2020 10:53 pm IST
'Missing' 23-year-old woman found in Makkah after 11 months

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old Hyderabadi woman, Syeda Wajiha Waheed who went missing from Makkah 11 months ago was found yesterday.

As per the details provided by the family members of the woman, in October 2019, she went to Makkah along with her husband and mother-in-law to perform Umrah.

While performing Umrah, she got separated from her husband and mother-in-law.

Found on highway

Now after several months, she was found on a highway in Saudi Arabia. Local police handed over her to Makkah police for further investigation.

Currently, the woman is in the custody of Makkah police.  

