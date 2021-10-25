Saudi Arabia: Most expensive falcon sold in auction for Rs 81.07 lakh

Riyadh: A Saudi falconer succeeded in selling a falcon he caught in the sky from the city of Turaif, for a record amount of 405,000 Saudi riyals (Rs 81,07,762), through a public auction at the Saudi Falcons Club, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The falconer and his son, Shadi, who spent two days waiting to catch this falcon and finally succeeded in catching using fishing nets. The falcon that was sold at a public auction at the Saudi Falcons Club is considered to be one of the most expensive birds sold in an auction.

The hunter Shadi told SPA, “I used to go to hunt falcons with my father since I was young, in a hobby I inherited from my grandparents.”

He added, “But this is the first time that we have offered our bid on the Saudi Falcon Club’s auction platform,” stressing that he will be able to pay his wedding expenses after obtaining the funds for selling the falcon.

The falcon is 15 inches long and 15.50 inches wide, and the competition for it was exciting, as the auction started at 100,000 Saudi riyals (Rs 20,01,916), and the bidding continued until its new owner won, after he reached 405,000 Saudi riyals (Rs 81,07,762).

Photo: SPA

Falconry is believed to be an important part of Saudi Arabia’s desert culture and heritage and also in the neighboring countries from centuries.

The largest falcon hospital in the world is located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Saudi International Falconry and hunting exhibition is claimed to be the largest of its kind in the world. The falcon auction, which began on October 1 and runs until November 15, features local breeds. The first edition of the local falcon auction was held last year and was very popular.