Saudi Arabia national day: In a first, women partake in military parade

Riyadh: For the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s history, women took part in the annual Saudi National Day military parade on Thursday in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Female soldiers of various ranks participated in an hour-long march to commemorate the 91st National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

مجندات سعوديات خلال مشاركتهن في العرض العسكري لقطاعات وزارة الداخلية الذي أقيم بمناسبة اليوم الوطني.



The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) organized dozens of activities and events between September 23-25 ​​to mark the occasion. The ministry of health called on all citizens and residents to take precautions during the celebrations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Saudi national day is celebrated annually on September 23 to celebrate the renaming of the Kingdom of Najd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdulaziz bin Saud.

In the year 2017, for the first time in the Kingdom women were allowed to attend the Saudi National Day celebrations .

Vision 2030 and Saudi women

In February 2021, the Saudi ministry of defense announced that women can now apply for positions in the military through their unified admissions portal.

This step comes within the framework of the Vision 2030 initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to introduce reforms that would advance Saudi women in various fields.

Women were allowed to join the Saudi Army, the Royal Saudi Air Defense, the Royal Saudi Navy, the Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Saudi Arabian women have also been recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants.