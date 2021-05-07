Saudi Arabia: Only COVID-19 vaccinated employees allowed to attend workplaces

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Friday only vaccinated workers would be allowed to attend their workplaces, local media reported.

The Saudi ministry of human resources and social development announced that obtaining the COVID-19 virus vaccine will be a mandatory condition for the attendance of male and female employees in all sectors—public, private, and non-profit to workplaces.

The Ministry called on all sectors to urge male and female employees to start procedures for obtaining the vaccine, to return to workplaces in a safe and healthy manner.

#وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتنمية_الاجتماعية تشترط الحصول على اللقاح للحضور إلى مقرات العمل. pic.twitter.com/LcgmRGzC66 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) May 7, 2021

The Ministry urged everyone to initiate registration in the ‘My Health’ application to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine in order to preserve the health and safety of all members of society, stressing at the same time the need to adhere to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

This measure comes within the framework of the efforts taken by the various sectors of the state to limit the spread of the COVID virus, noting that the Ministry will clarify the mechanism of action with this decision and the date of implementation in the Kingdom would be announced soon.

For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced a new statistic on COVID-19 developments in the Kingdom during the past 24 hours, which included the registration of 1090 confirmed cases, and the recovery of 982 cases, while the number of active cases reached 9785 cases, of which 1333 were critical cases.

The statistics showed that the total number of infections in the country reached 423,406 cases, and the number of recoveries reached 406589 cases, bringing the total number of deaths in the Kingdom to 7,032 cases.