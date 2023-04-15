Saudi Arabia opens reservations for Shawwal Umrah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that reservations are now open for Umrah permits during the Islamic month of Shawwal 1444 AH, which follows Ramzan.

Those wishing to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage can book through the Nusuk application.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah took to Twitter and wrote, “Hurry to book your appointment via the Nusuk app to ensure smooth and comfortable Umrah rites.”

الآن: الحجوزات متاحة لأداء العمرة في شهر شوال، عبر #تطبيق_نسك، تقبّل الله طاعاتكم.#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/f7XppIFdOb — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) April 12, 2023

The nusuk.sa platform allows Muslims wishing to perform Umrah or visit the holy places in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to obtain the necessary visas and permits, as well as book related packages online.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual Haj, go to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah.

In recent months, the kingdom has unveiled a range of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to perform the Umrah.