Saudi Arabia: Over 14k ‘illegal’ residents arrested in one week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) arrested 14,519 violators of residency, labour and border security laws across the nation between November 25 to December 1, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Those arrested include 7,413 violators of the residency laws, around 5,398 violators of the border security regulations, and further 1,708 violators of the labor law.

A total of 381 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 40 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 57 percent were Ethiopians, and 3 per cent belonged to other nationalities while 17 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 7 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

The total number of offenders currently undergoing subject to the punitive measures, reached more than 88,511, including more than 80,587 men and 7924 women, while the cases of 77,501 offenses were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents for deportation.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught to facilitate someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

The punishment includes a fine of up to 1 million Saudi Riyal, and the confiscation of one’s means of transport, residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.