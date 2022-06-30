Saudi Arabia: Performing Haj without permit to attract 10K riyal fine

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia officials are going to impose a fine of 10, 000 riyals on people who try to perform Haj without obtaining permits.
Spokesman Brigadier General Sami bin Mohammad Al Shuwairkh yesterday tweeted that those who are willing to perform the annual pilgrimage must obtain a permit. ‘if anyone is caught performing Hajj without a permit, a fine of 10, 000 Saudi Riyals will be imposed’, he added.
In the current year, Saudi Arabia authorities have decided to issue permits to one million Muslims.
It is a huge hike when compared to the past two years when the pilgrimage was heavily restricted due to COVID-19.
Haj: One of the five pillars of Islam
Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia. It is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four pillars are Shahadah, Salat, Zakat and Sawm.
It is mandatory for Muslims to perform the pilgrimage once in a lifetime if they are physically and financially capable of it.