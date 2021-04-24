Saudi Arabia to include Ramayana, Mahabharata in new curriculum

Riyadh: As part of Vision 2030, Ramayana and Mahabharata will be included in Saudi Arabia’s new curriculum. Apart from them, the students in the Kingdom will be taught Yoga and Ayurveda.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, English language has also been made compulsory under the new vision.

Meanwhile, a padmashri awardee Nouf-al-Marwai also shared screenshots of the son’s question paper that has questions from concepts and history of Hinduism, Buddhism, Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata, and Dharma.

Sharing the screenshot, Nouf wrote, ” Saudi Arabia’s new #vision2030 & curriculum will help to create coexistent, moderate & tolerant generation. Screenshots of my sons school exam today in Social Studies included concepts & history of Hinduism,Buddhism,Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata &Dharma. I enjoyed helping him study”.

Nouf who had received Padma Shri award after becoming the first certified Yoga instructor in Saudi Arabia wrote the tweet on April 15. Since then, it is making rounds on social media. It was also retweeted by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

It may be mentioned that since Mohammed bin Salman became the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, many reforms are taking place in the Kingdom.

Some of the reforms include lifting the ban on women driving, allowing them to enter football stadium, weakening of male-guardianship system etc.