Saudi Arabia ranks first in the world in date exports

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ranked first globally in date exports in 2021 in terms of value, according to TradeMap of the International Trade Center.

The value of Saudi exports of dates in 2021 reached SR1.2 billion ($320 million), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

تُعد صناعة التمور في المملكة من الصناعات الرائدة، والقائمة على إرث طويل من الخبرة والجودة، الأمر الذي مكنها من الوصول إلى المرتبة الأولى عالميًا من حيث قيمة الصادرات خلال عام 2021، ووصولها إلى الأسواق الدولية في أكثر من 113 دولة حول العالم



For its part, the National Center for Palms and Dates indicated in a statement that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 paid great attention to the palm and dates sector through its development and sustainability, and worked from an early age in preparing and implementing programs to develop this sector as it.

This comes as part of an effort to enhance non-oil revenues and develop the work system in planting and improving palm production, in addition to the pioneering role of partners, led by farmers.

المملكة تحقق المركز الأول عالميًّا في صادرات التمور من حيث القيمة في عام 2021، بحسب موقع TradeMap التابع لمركز التجارة العالمي. #تمورنا_الأولى_عالميًا pic.twitter.com/6TWbyzouTh — التواصل الحكومي (@CGCSaudi) May 27, 2022

The number of palm trees in the Kingdom is 33 million, which represents 27 per cent of the total palm in the world, and the number of agricultural holdings of palm trees in the Gulf state is 123,000.

It is noteworthy that the value of the palm and date sector in the Kingdom amounts to approximately 7.5 billion riyals ($1.9 billion), or 12 per cent of the total agricultural output and 0.4 per cent of the total non-oil product.