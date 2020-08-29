Saudi Arabia records slight drop in COVID-19 deaths

By Nihad Amani Published: 29th August 2020 1:25 pm IST
Saudi
Photo: AFP

London: Saudi Arabia announced 28 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,069 new cases of the disease on Friday.

Of the new cases, 61 were recorded in Madinah, 61 in Riyadh, 59 in Jazan, 43 in Jeddah and 43 in Makkah.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 287,403 after 1,148 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 3,813 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

The pandemic has claimed more than 832,400 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

Almost 24.5 million cases have been reported globally, with recoveries exceeding 16 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

