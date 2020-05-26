Saudi Arabia to relax lockdown rules

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian authorities have decided to relax some restrictions in curfew, which was imposed due to pandemic, Saudi Press Agency reported(SPA).

The easing of restrictions will be carried out in a phased manner, with the first phase beginning on Thursday (May 28) and ending on May 30.

In the first phase, the movement within and between all regions of the Kingdom in private cars will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. except in Makkah.

Friday and congregational prayers are to resume at Al Haram Al Sharif Mosque in Makkah as of May 31.

In the second phase, which begins on May 31 and ends on June 20, the movement is allowed from 6-00 a.m. and 8-00 p.m. in all areas of the Kingdom, except in Makkah. All congregational prayers, including Friday prayers, will resume in all mosques across the Kingdom except in Makkah. Full restriction in Makkah will be lifted on June 21.



All employees in ministries, government entities and private sector companies have to return to work provided that they follow strict precautionary guidelines.



Airlines will be allowed to operate domestic flights if they adhere to precautionary measures set by the civil aviation authority and the Ministry of Health.

The suspension of international flights and Umrah pilgrimage remains in force until further notice.



Restaurants and cafes serving food and beverages can reopen, however, beauty salons, barber shops, sports clubs, health clubs, entertainment centers and cinemas will be barred from reopening in the second phase. The ban on social gatherings of more than 50 people, such as weddings and funerals will also continue to remain in force, Jeddah based Saudi Gazette has reported.



In the third phase commencing on June 21, the Kingdom will return to “normal” conditions as it was before the coronavirus lockdown measures were implemented.

The Kingdom has so far recorded 74,795 cases of Covid-19 with 399 deaths. More than 2,000 cases are still being reported daily.

