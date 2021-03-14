Saudi Arabia replaces Hajj, Umrah minister by royal decree

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday issued several royal orders, appointing new ministers and relieving others, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Bin Taher Benten has been relieved from his post and Dr. Essam Bin Saad Bin Saeed has been appointed as the acting minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Dr. Essam Bin Saad Bin Saeed appointed as the new acting minister of Hajj and Umrah, in addition to his work as a state minister and a member of the council of ministers, according to SPA.

Bin Saeed has a doctorate with distinction in public law from Cairo University and a master’s degree in constitutional law from the same institution

Dr. Essam obtained a bachelor's degree in the college of administrative sciences at King Saud University, from which he obtained a bachelor's degree in regulations then obtained a master's degree in constitutional law at Cairo University from the faculty of law with an excellent grade, and obtained a doctorate in public law at Cairo University from the college of law with an excellent grade.

Benten commented on his dismissal from his post through his Twitter account, saying: “I thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Highness, Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Crown Prince, for giving me the opportunity to serve our dear country and the guests of the Most Merciful, as this culminated in my practical life with great honor.”

Sheikh Ali bin Suleiman bin Ali al-Sa’awi has been appointed as the head of the Supreme Administrative Court, at the rank of Minister, according to the royal order. He will be replacing Sheikh Ibrahim bin Suleiman bin Abdullah al-Rasheed.

Abdul Aziz Dahilj was appointed as the head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, replacing Abdulhadi al-Mansouri, SPA said.