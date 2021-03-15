Saudi Arabia: Sandstorm hits several parts of the Kingdom

Riyadh: Several parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including Al Marsad, Al Jawf, Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, and the eastern parts of Makkah & Medina have witnessed intense sandstorms.

As the storm hampered the visibility on the streets, authorities issued a weather warning.

Saudi Arabia Minister issues instructions to authorities

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Minister for Municipality and Housing Majid al Akeel has instructed the secretariat and all municipal divisions authorities to clean up the localities which are affected due to the storms.

He also instructed the officials to take an assessment of the losses caused by the storms. The municipal authorities have taken up the cleaning works of removing the dust by making use of the dust cleaner machines.

The Minister also advised the people with respiratory illness to not venture out of their homes and advised the car drivers to be cautious while driving near lamp posts, electricity poles and billboards on the streets.

He further said that the government along with the non-government sector is taking steps in ensuring that peoples’ welfare is taken care of during the current sandstorm.