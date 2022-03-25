Saudi Arabia says it won’t be held responsible for oil shortages

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said on Friday that the kingdom will not bear responsibility for the lack of oil supplies in global markets caused by Houthi attacks on its oil facilities, following the Houthi attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Petroleum products distribution stations in Jizan and Jeddah were attacked with missiles on Friday causing no casualties, the ministry added.

مصدرٌ مسؤولٌ في وزارة الطاقة: المملكة تُشدد على أهمية أن يعي المجتمع الدولي خطورة استمرار إيران في استمرائها تزويد المليشيات الحوثية الإرهابية بتقنيات الصواريخ البالستية والطائرات المتطورة دون طيار، التي تستهدف بها مواقع إنتاج البترول والغاز ومشتقاتهما في المملكة.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) March 25, 2022

The ministry stressed that these attacks not only target the Kingdom, but also destabilize the security and stability of energy supplies in the world, and thus negatively affect the global economy, especially in these extremely sensitive circumstances that the world and markets is witnessing.

The ministry has called on the countries of the world and its organizations to stand against these attacks, and to confront all the parties that carry out or support them.

Saudi Arabia is the largest oil exporter in the world with about 7 million barrels per day, and the third largest producer with 10 million barrels per day after each of the United States and Russia.

On September 14, 2019, Riyadh announced the control of two fires that occurred in the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities of Aramco, in the east of the Kingdom, as a result of their targeting by drone attacks, which were claimed by the Yemeni Houthi group.

At that time, the attacks prompted a halt in crude oil supplies of about 5.7 million barrels per day, or about 50 per cent of Aramco’s production, in addition to two billion cubic feet of associated gas.

Oil price hike

Oil prices rose on Friday, after losses incurred in the beginning of dealing with the trend of traders to buy after the attack that hit the storage facility of the state-owned Saudi Aramco oil company.

Brent crude rose 1.4 percent to $120.65 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4 percent to $113.9.