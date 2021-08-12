Saudi Arabia sees rise in number of Umrah pilgrims

Jeddah: After the Saudi government approved 60,000 permits per day, the Saudi nationals as well as members of the expat community are reaching the Holy Mosque in Makkah to perform Umrah pilgrimage.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is issuing permits for Umrah to be performed in eight shifts per day

Both the nationals as well as expats are taking full advantage of this pilgrimage facility. Permissions are also granted for those between 12 to 18 years. Thus, a large number of students are also reaching the Holy Mosque to perform the Umrah.

The new academic year in Saudi Arabia begins at the end of August and people are trying to perform Umrah before the opening of the schools.

A member of the Saudi Haj, Umrah and Pilgrimage National Committee Hani Al Umairi said that from the first of Muharram, 20 lakh pilgrims will perform Umrah per month.

Those who wish to perform Umrah from inside the country or to visit and pray in Prophet’s Mosque in Medina must have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.